Belfast City Council has confirmed it is investigating an event featuring male dancers held at a Belfast bar complex on Saturday night.

Videos from the event at the Devenish have circulated on social media.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Council is currently investigating the event at the Devenish Bar over the weekend.

"As this is subject to an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The council is responsible for entertainment licensing.

