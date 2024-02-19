Play Brightcove video

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has refused to say the Irish Sea trade border has gone when pressed in an interview with UTV.

The Lagan Valley MLA said "significant progress" had been achieved as a result of talks between the DUP and the UK Government.

The deal on post-Brexit trade also led to the DUP ending its boycott of the Assembly, however it has been criticised by some within the party, including Lord Dodds.

"People will have a range of different views," said Ms Little-Pengelly. "But the reality is that we have achieved significant gains against everything we have asked for.

"Of course it's not perfect, we haven't achieved everything we wanted to achieve, but what we have achieved are significant gains there are significant gains across the seven tests."

Ms Little-Pengelly continued: "The reality is that we set out in these negotiations to ensure that the barriers to internal UK trade were removed.

"When you look at the default internal market lane, that will remove 100% of those checks, that ensures there's unfettered trade internal to this United Kingdom and as indicated, we've made that significant progress not just on that issue but on many other issues as well.

"As I've said, we've made significant progress against a range of issues, including that issue of unfettered internal UK trade.

"So the question is what was the barrier or border to that internal trade - those were the checks, the paperwork, that is what has been removed in relation to these agreements."

In an article in the News Letter on 10 February, DUP veterans and party officers Sammy Wilson, Lord Dodds and Lord Morrow criticised the deal.

Asked if the DUP is split, Ms Little-Pengelly said: "People are entitled and will have different opinions and views.

"It's very clear that those three you mentioned do have different views, but of course the case has been made, we went through this in significant detail.

"The stance on the significant progress that has been made by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been supported and supported significantly, including in the party Executive."

Over the weekend, polling by the Belfast Telegraph and Lucid Talk poll suggested a 67% majority of unionists believe the DUP were right to go back to Stormont.

"I think it shows a very strong support throughout unionism for the decisions Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the party has taken," said Emma Little-Pengelly.

"It was hard won, it has taken a long time to get to where we are, but of course we've made those significant gains and I'm pleased that has been recognised and there is strong support for the stance we've taken."

Last week, First Minister Michelle O'Neill ruled out increasing the regional rate in Northern Ireland by 15%.

The Treasury has offered to write off almost £600million of Stormont debt, conditional on the Executive raising £113million – the equivalent of a 15% regional rate increase – and producing a plan to deliver sustainable finances.

The stipulation is a key element of a £3.3 billion financial package drawn up by the Government to support the return of devolution in Northern Ireland.

"Many families across Northern Ireland are under huge financial pressure," said Ms Little-Pengelly.

"The big argument we have made to Treasury is that Northern Ireland should be funded on a needs basis - importantly, the Treasury has accepted that principle, and in accepting that principle, recognises that for the last number of years we were funded below need.

"That meant that there was this overspend that occured which the Treasury is expecting us to pay back that's coming off that budget.

"So what we're asking is not unreasonable, we're asking to be treated the same as Scotland and Wales, where actually there's a recognition of those needs within our society."

