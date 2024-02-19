Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has rejected a report that he instructed staff not to use the word 'football' when referring to Gaelic Games.

The claim was made in an article in the Andersonstown News over the weekend.

The article reports that Mr Lyons " told Communities Department staff the term ‘football’ in official statements and correspondence must be used solely for soccer".

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday the minister said: " For clarity, this is entirely without foundation and no such memo exists.

"I look forward to a retraction and correction of the record."

