Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen says he's "just so happy" after coming away from the World Aquatics Championships in Doha with two gold medals.

The 22-year-old from Co Down demolished the 1,500m freestyle field on Sunday evening, finishing in 14:34.07 and setting a new personal best and Irish senior record.

It comes after Wiffen made history on Wednesday by becoming Ireland’s first world swimming champion when he took gold in the 800m freestyle final.

Wiffen swam much of the 1,500m race out on his own, taking the lead at the 150m and building up a lead of 20 metres over his opponents that was never relinquished.

He took the gold medal by over 10 seconds ahead of Germany’s Florian Wellbrock and France’s David Aubry.

"I mean that race was definitely better for me," Wiffen told Swim Ireland.

"I pb’d (personal best), I’m so happy, because after hitting that time in April (2023), it could have been a fluke, I went 14:35 at the under 23’s (Dublin, August 2023) in my home town, obviously coming here, the progression from the 400m to the 800m to the 1500m today, I’m just so happy to come away with a pb and two world titles."

Wiffen spent most of race inside world record pace.

He is now the fifth fastest swimmer ever in the event and has his eyes set on Sun Yang’s 1,500m world record of 14:31.02, which was set in 2012.

Wiffen continued: "Yeah 100%, it’s definitely one of my goals to try and beat that at some point.

"I mean I’m only 22, I have at least another eight years, another couple of Olympics in me, I’m sure it will go at some stage and I hope to be the person to do it."

