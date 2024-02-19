Work to prepare Casement Park for redevelopment has begun at the derelict west Belfast stadium.

The site has been derelict for more than a decade and building work has been plagued by legal challenges.

The redevelopment is a flagship project for the Executive, which also saw the redevelopment of Ulster Rugby's Ravenhill stadium and the IFA's Windsor Park.

However, since the initial proposals in 2011 the estimated £75million cost has spiralled with estimates of up to, or even above, £200m needed.

Casement Park has sat derelict for over a decade.

The GAA was to initially provide £15m in funding with the Executive providing the rest. It has been mooted the British and Irish Governments will have to contribute.

Last week Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said funding was a "big difficulty".

He also said there was no clarity on additional funding being offered from Dublin or Westminster.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris said the UK Government would be prepared to contribute.

In an interview last May he said the funding would be secured.

Although primarily for Gaelic games, the new 34,500 seater stadium is among one of 10 set to host football's European Championships in the UK and Ireland in 2028. For that the new stadium needs to be ready for 2027.

