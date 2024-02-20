Play Brightcove video

Yoga - the centuries old practice of mindfulness, meditation and movement.

Now, add a few farmyard goats into the mix and what do you have? Well, yes. Goat yoga.

A farm in Downpatrick has become the first in Northern Ireland to offer the somewhat unusual style of yoga in a converted barn.

Started by husband and wife Jackie and Damien on Castlescreen Farm, the sessions are becoming more and more popular.

So no better way to understand what makes it so good than to try it out myself.

I, along with several other yogis (the name given to those who practice yoga), entered the barn, not really knowing what was about to happen. However, all became clear quite quickly.

After the pygmy and one Nigerian goat entered the barn, it was time to get down to action.

A gentle warm-up stretch, followed by deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth. A slow bend down to the ground and in a matter of seconds, a goat was on my back. 'Murph' - the biggest of the lot.

It may all seem a little strange but the benefits of engaging with animals while taking part in the class can be felt.

"They're the perfect animal for it because they're social, they're curious, they like to jump," Jackie told UTV.

"They love people and it's just a natural thing for them to want to interact with humans and to want to jump on people and climb on people.

"They're a very affectionate animal and a very intelligent animal."

The classes have also been opened up to people with mental health conditions as well as children who live with ADHD as a form of relaxation and mindfulness.

Others just want to give it a go to see what all of the fuss is about.

For sure, it was a yoga class like no other.

