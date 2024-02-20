The health minister has pleaded with junior doctors in Northern Ireland not to strike next month, warning that the walkout would impact heavily on patients.

In a letter to the BMA, Robin Swann said he intends to increase junior doctors' pay by up to 10.7%.

However, he said that is the very limit of what can be afforded at this point.

It follows Monday's announcement that junior doctors voted in favour of walking out of work for 24 hours from 8am on 6 March.

They are calling for better pay in line with their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

"I fully understand and sympathise with the frustration of junior doctors over both pay and the relentless pressure on services," Robin Swann's letter states.

"My plea is that this frustration should not spill into industrial action that cannot achieve anything of substance.

"Negotiation is about the art of the possible. While I fully understand the anger of junior doctors who have seen pay not keep pace with inflation in recent years, it is not realistic to expect this issue to be resolved by the Executive and Assembly at this point in time.

"Pay erosion has been a consequence of UK Government fiscal policies over the past decade and has been experienced across the UK public sector. This is a national issue.

"I am committed to doing all I can to match awards given in England – but parity plus for pay awards is not deliverable."

The letter adds: "In conclusion, I would emphasise that neither my Department nor the Executive have chosen to be in this current budgetary situation.

"We nevertheless have to live within the funding realities and that means having to share out very limited resources as best we can, knowing that we will not be able to meet every demand."

