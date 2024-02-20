It is estimated that there are thousands more victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland who could be eligible for a pension scheme for those permanently disabled during the conflict.

There have been over 6,500 applications submitted since the Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme launched in 2021.

£35million has been paid out by to 722 people who have been successful, through money ring-fenced by the Executive Office.

A total of 383 people have been told they are ineligible for payment, and 1,607 are listed for a hearing.

That means that thousands more are still waiting for an outcome, with some having previously told UTV that it feels as though this lengthy process does not want them to win.

Despite the long list of those awaiting an outcome, the Victims' Payment Board is encouraging more applicants to come forward.

Stormont actuaries had previously forecast that as many as 11,000 to 17,000 victims could be eligible for a payment.

3,720 were killed during the conflict in and about Northern Ireland, while almost 50,000 people were injured.

It is hoped that more victims beyond Northern Ireland will apply, as only 507 applications have been received from outside NI so far.

Those include one form each from Thailand, the Czech Republic, Tuvalu, Poland, Germany and South Africa, 56 applications from the Republic of Ireland, and 377 from Great Britain.

The public awareness campaign will see leaflets being posted through the letterboxes of the 800,000 households in Northern Ireland.

Applications can be made online on the Victims' Payment Board website.

Support for anyone impacted by this story can be accessed through the following bodies:

Ashton Centre

Relatives For Justice

South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF)

The Ely Centre

Wave Trauma Centre

