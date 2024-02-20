Woman who was six months pregnant killed in crash

A 28-year-old woman who was six months pregnant has died following a crash.

The PSNI confirmed that the woman died following a collision on Boa Island Road in Belleek yesterday evening, Monday 19 February.

In a statement police said: "Valeria Amorim was 28 and from the Belleek area."At approximately 8pm police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians."Sadly Valeria, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene."Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.A police spokesperson added: "A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time."Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses."Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/02/24."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.