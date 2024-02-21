A woman charged over a crash which killed an expectant mother and seriously injured two members of her family was twice the legal alcohol limit and was an unaccompanied learner driver, a court has been told. Emma Josephine Feely (34) from Blackrock Park, Belleek is charged with causing the death of 28-year-old Valerie Amorim, who was six months pregnant by dangerous driving. She is further accused of causing grievous bodily harm to her mother and young daughter also by dangerous driving, as well as driving after consuming excess alcohol, having no driving licence, being an unaccompanied learner driver and having no L plates.

The crash occurred in the Boa Island Road area of Belleek on 19 February. Feely appeared by video-link Dungannon Magistrates' Court from police custody was visibly distressed and spoke only to confirm her identity and that she understood the charges against her. A police officer confirmed all charges could be connected and while members of the victims' family also listened to proceedings by video-link, she explained Valeria and her mother and daughter were pedestrians when Feely’s car struck them from behind. Valeria died at the scene while the other victims were badly injured. When police arrived at the scene Feely admitted she had been drinking earlier in the day and was arrested. While in custody she provided an evidential breath specimen returned a reading of 96mcg of alcohol, almost double the legal limit. Bail was not opposed although the officer voiced concerns around Feely returning to her home address which is close to the victims’ residence and there are “tensions in the area”. A defence solicitor said the defendant: “Expresses her deep condolences and remorse to the family.” She pointed out Feely has longstanding issues and in regards to not being permitted to reside in her own home.

“I’m very concerned about the effects of this on her mental and emotional health," the solicutor said.

"Her mother is a support to her and that would be necessary at this time … I submit the address is significantly far enough away from the family and she will abide by any bail conditions the court may impose.” Asked by District Judge Michael Ranaghan if there is evidence of any risk to Feely in her home area, the officer said police have conducted an assessment and while, “tensions are high at present but no threat directly at present”. The judge stated: “Not surprisingly the defendant is in a very distressed state and I believe she can be released on bail but it must be to an address well away from the home of the victims.” Feely is banned from contacting a passenger who was traveling with her at the time of the collision and is considered and eye-witness. There is to be no contact with any of the victims’ family and she is banned from entering Belleek. In addition she must not be in possess alcohol or be intoxicated in public and must engage with all requisite support services. The case will return to Enniskillen Magistrates' Court next month.

