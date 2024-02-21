Play Brightcove video

A man whose hearing is impaired has settled a disability discrimination case against the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for £50,000.

Christopher Morrow worked at Crawfordsburn Park in Co Down, and in February 2021 he was interviewed for a permanent job as a ranger at the park.

He asked for reasonable adjustments to be put in place, but found the interview environment very difficult and did not get one of the 15 jobs on offer.

There was no admission of liability.

Mr Morrow said: “I tried on several occasions to make DAERA aware of my disability and requested some simple adjustments at interview that would have really helped me in the recruitment process.

"I was very disappointed indeed that I missed out on the opportunity for a permanent position in a job I really enjoyed.

"I had a legal right to reasonable adjustments which would allow me to compete on a level playing field, and I think what I asked for was simple and straightforward."

The case was supported by the Equality Commission.

“The Disability Discrimination Act requires employers to introduce reasonable adjustments to recruitment and selection procedures for applicants with disabilities, to ensure that disabled people are not disadvantaged," said Mary Kitson, senior legal officer at the Equality Commission.

"The purpose of the duty is to enable job applicants who have disabilities to enjoy the same opportunities as all other candidates to obtain and remain in work.

”What is reasonable may be different in every case – the law says employers must take such steps as are reasonable to remove any physical or procedural barriers which the disabled person may face when seeking work."

As part of the settlement, DAERA, in conjunction with the Department of Finance, has undertaken to liaise with the Equality Commission to review its policies, practices and procedures and their application to ensure that they are effective and conform with disability legislation.

It has also agreed to implement any reasonable recommendations the Commission may make, including any regarding the training of management and staff.

DAERA also affirmed its strong commitment to equality of opportunity in employment.

