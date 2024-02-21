A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone last month.

Police said the 61-year-old was the driver of a car which was involved in a collision with a van on the dual carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore on 21 January.

Emergency crews attended the scene and the man was brought to hospital for treatment.

"Police can confirm he subsequently passed away at his home address on Saturday 3 February," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101.

"We are especially keen to hear from the driver of a lorry who was travelling Moneymore-bound at the time of the collision."

