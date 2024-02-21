Play Brightcove video

A man who killed four members of the same family in co Fermanagh in 2018 has been sentenced to 29 years in prison. Daniel Allen, 33, with an address at Maghaberry prison but had been living with the family in a remote cottage in Derrylin.

He admitted murdering 19-year-old Sabrina Gosset, Roman Gosset who was 16 and 15-month-old Morganna Quinn. He also admitted manslaughter of his partner 45-year-old Denise Gosset by way of a suicide pact back in June. On Wednesday, Allen sat in the dock and showed no emotion as the Judge hold him "there is a very dangerous and disturbing part of his makeup that led to these deaths".

Allen will not be eligible for parole until 2047. Morganna, Roman and Sabrina were all dead before Allen set fire to the Doon road property six years ago. His 45-year-old partner was found face down with handcuffs attached to her. She died from smoke inhalation.

Scene of the fire in Derrylin. Credit: Pacemaker

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “Three generations – a mother, her two children and her granddaughter – perished in a fire deliberately started by Daniel Allen in their home in Derrylin. This was on the morning of 27 February 2018. “The four whose lives were lost were Denise Gosset, aged 45, her 16-year old son Roman, her 19-year-old daughter Sabrina, and Sabrina’s baby daughter Morgana. Morgana was just 15 months old. “Allen pleaded guilty to the murder of Sabrina, Roman and Morgana. He denied the murder of Denise but confessed to her manslaughter, and also admitted to arson with intent to endanger life. Detective Inspector Miller continued: “This was a horrific and cruel act. It’s hard to even begin to imagine the panic, fear and sheer suffering. “I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of our police officers and of colleagues from the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service, who attended this heart-breaking scene and tried so hard to save the family. I’m also keen to thank neighbours and local people for their selfless support. She added: “With the use of forensic evidence, and working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Daniel Allen has today been held accountable for his actions. “I’m deeply mindful, however, that this is an event that will never be forgotten. We’ve seen destruction and a loss beyond words. My thoughts are with the remaining family members, whose lives won’t ever be the same.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.