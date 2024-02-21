Play Brightcove video

Viewers may find some of the details of Sara O'Kane's report distressing.

The surviving daughter of a woman who was killed alongside three other family members in a house fire in Co Fermanagh has said her life would never be the same again.

A statement from Samantha Gosset was read outside Belfast Crown court on Wednesday, after Daniel Sebastian Allen was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

The 33-year-old previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner Denise Gossett and the murder of her daughter Sabrina Gossett, 19, son Roman Gossett, 16, and Sabrina Gossett’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn in the deliberate fire at a house in Derrylin on 27 February 2018.

On the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, Allen previously admitted manslaughter by reason of suicide pact.

Daniel Allen.

“My beautiful mother was taken from me," Ms Gosset's statement read. "My younger brother and sister, Roman and Sabrina, along with Sabrina’s wee baby Morgana are all gone too.

“Their four lives were taken in a fire started deliberately.

"And it breaks my heart to think on what happened; to think on how they died. I miss them so much. And, to be honest, it’s very difficult to convey such a loss in words.

"My remaining family and I are incredibly thankful for everything the police, and those who helped bring this to court, have done.

“It is hard to move on with our lives, and my life will never be the same again. But the support of everyone, especially my partner and friends, has truly meant such a lot.”

Allen, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, also admitted arson with intent to endanger life.

He appeared in the dock at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Mr Justice O’Hara said Allen came from an “unstable, unhappy background”, and “lived most of his life online … in a fantasy world” because of isolation from others.

But the judge said the killings required planning, and could not be explained by a “sudden detachment from reality or loss of control”.

“There is a very dangerous and disturbing part of his make-up that led to these murders,” he added.

Mr Justice O’Hara said Allen would serve 29 years in prison before he could be considered for release.

Taking into account time already served, the judge said Allen would not be eligible for parole until 2047.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said Allen had been held accountable for his actions.

“Three generations – a mother, her two children and her granddaughter – perished in a fire deliberately started by Daniel Allen in their home in Derrylin,” she said.

“This was a horrific and cruel act. It’s hard to even begin to imagine the panic, fear and sheer suffering.

"With the use of forensic evidence, and working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Daniel Allen has today been held accountable for his actions.

“I’m deeply mindful, however, that this is an event that will never be forgotten. We’ve seen destruction and a loss beyond words.

"My thoughts are with the remaining family members, whose lives won’t ever be the same."

