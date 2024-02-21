The UK government has published the terms of reference for the independent inquiry into the Omagh bomb.

Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, died after the dissident republican bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on 15 August 1998.

The terms of reference are focused on the four grounds identified by the Northern Ireland High Court as giving rise to plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented.

“I want to first again express my deepest sympathy for all of those affected by the Omagh bombing in August 1998," said Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, as he set out the terms of reference in a written statement to Parliament on Wednesday.

"It was a cruel atrocity carried out, not just on the people of Omagh, but on all those in Northern Ireland who supported the peace process.

“Following the announcement of the Inquiry in February 2023, and the appointment of Lord Turnbull as Chair in June 2023, I have now agreed with Lord Turnbull the Terms of Reference for the Inquiry.

"These are focused on the four grounds identified by the Northern Ireland High Court as giving rise to plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented."

Mr Heaton-Harris ordered the independent inquiry into the atrocity last year, in response to a court judgment that directed the government to establish some form of investigation.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden died in the Real IRA bombing, took the legal challenge that resulted in the judge directing the state to act.

The inquiry will be established under the Inquiries Act 2005, with full powers, including the power to compel the production of documents and to summon witnesses to give evidence on oath.

"With the Terms of Reference now agreed, the Inquiry can press ahead with its work to comply with the judgment of the High Court, demonstrating the UK Government’s ongoing commitment to taking proper action on legacy related matters," Mr Heaton-Harris continued.

“The Inquiry Chair will now undertake a setting-up exercise to design the Inquiry as he sees fit, and he will announce further detail about the Inquiry in due course."

