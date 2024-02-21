A third of Northern Ireland voters believe the restored Stormont Assembly will see out its current mandate, a poll has revealed.

The survey by Queen's University and LucidTalk found that 33% think it will last until 2027.

Meanwhile 31% said they don't think it will last, and 36% said that they are unsure or don’t know.

The poll used a weighted sample of 1,202 respondents from across Northern Ireland.

It was carried out between 2 and 5 February, just days after the DUP agreed a deal with the UK Government which led to the party ending its boycott of the power-sharing institutions.

The poll also found that 73% of respondents, almost three-quarters of, agreed that the DUP was right to return to Stormont.

