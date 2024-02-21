Ulster's long-serving head coach Dan McFarland is stepping down from the role with immediate effect, the club has confirmed.

Ireland under-20s head coach Richie Murphy will serve as interim head coach until the end of the season, following the under-20s Six Nations.

Assistant coach Dan Soper will oversee the province next week as they face Dragons in the United Rugby Championship.

McFarland joined Ulster in 2018 and has been the club's longest-serving head coach in the professional era and guided them to the Pro14 final in 2020.

Paying tribute, Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie said: “We would like to thank Dan for his determination in driving forward the professional squad over the past six seasons, and I would like to wish him and his family the best for the future on behalf of all at Ulster Rugby.”

He continued: “With Richie coming to Ulster in the coming weeks, ahead of the squad travelling to South Africa, our focus will be on consistently performing to the best of our abilities at this crucial time of the year.”

