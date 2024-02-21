A woman is to appear in court charged over offences relating to a fatal road crash which claimed the life of a pregnant woman in Belleek.

Police said the 34-year-old has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, and a number of other related driving offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath. She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. The charges are in connection with a fatal road traffic collision where killed Valeria Amorim, who was 28, and six months pregnant, died at the scene.

The crash happened in the Boa Island Road area of Belleek on Monday.

