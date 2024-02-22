Northern Ireland's justice minister says legislation to clear the names of sub-postmasters wronged in the Horizon scandal should apply UK-wide.

Naomi Long was speaking after the Government issued a statement detailing the criteria under which victims in England and Wales can have their convictions quashed.

She said she is "incredibly disappointed" that the law, expected to come into effect by the end of July, won't cover Northern Ireland.

Ms Long said her department is now "urgently" reviewing options.

"My officials have been working very closely with their counterparts in Whitehall in order that Northern Ireland could be part of that bill," she told UTV.

"We are pushing back with Government, because actually it would be a very modest change to the legislation to include Northern Ireland, so we're still going to pursue that if we can.

"We need to work through all of this, we have officials looking at it at the moment, what we're intent on doing is ensuring that people here are treated fairly, that they get access to the compensation, and we haven't entirely given up hope that we'll be able to convince Westminster that the best place to do this is actually as part of their bill."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in January the Government would introduce a new law to quash victims' convictions.

It comes after the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office led to fresh scrutiny on the Post Office and the government over the scandal.

On Thursday Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake issued a statement detailing the criteria under which victims can have their convictions quashed, they include:

Convictions must be from the Post Office or Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), but not the Department for Work and Pensions.

Convictions will need to relate to alleged offences during the period that the Horizon IT system was in use, and to offences which relate to the scandal – for example theft and false accounting.

The convicted person will need to have been working in a Post Office that used the software.

The convicted person will need to be either a sub-postmaster, one of their employees, officers, or family members, or a direct employee of the Post Office in order to be eligible.

Mr Hollinrake said: “The legislation, which will be brought forward shortly, will quash all convictions which are identified as being in scope.

"That scope will be defined by a set of clear and objective criteria which will be set out in the legislation and will not require any element of discretion or subjective analysis in order to be applied.”

More than 700 branch managers were prosecuted by the Post Office between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

Hundreds of victims are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

