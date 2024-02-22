Play Brightcove video

The Police Federation says rank and file PSNI officers remain on high alert exactly a year after the New IRA attempted to kill DCI John Caldwell.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times in front of his son by dissident republicans at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on 22 February, 2023.

He was packing up after coaching a youth football team when he was targeted.

"Our officers aren't complacent," Liam Kelly from the Police Federation told UTV.

"But I think what this incident has demonstrated to them is that they needed to be more mindful of their personal security, particularly off-duty."

To mark the anniversary, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has also praised John Caldwell’s courage as he vowed to bring all those responsible before the courts.

“It’s one year on since this cowardly attempt to take John’s life took place," a statement from Jon Boutcher said.

“This despicable attack took place among terrified children and parents and, distressingly, in front of John’s young son.

“I would like to, first of all, acknowledge John’s tremendous and selfless courage. The high esteem in which he is held by colleagues and friends speaks volumes.

“My thoughts, and that of the entire service, are with John and his family, as he continues his recovery journey.”

DCI John Caldwell, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care following the attack.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited him in hospital.

Mr Caldwell made his first public appearance since the shooting at a garden party hosted by the King at Hillsborough Castle in May.

A number of people have been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting, which police linked to dissident republicans.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer our community and I welcome the 36 arrests to date, with 14 people charged and four reported to the Public Prosecution Service," the chief constable continued.

“Our officers will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible for this most vicious act, seeking to bring all who have played any part before the courts.

“I know that the support received from the public has been tremendous and, for this, we extend a heartfelt thanks."

