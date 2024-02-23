Play Brightcove video

The family of a pregnant Brazilian woman who died after being hit by a car in Belleek says her death has left a huge void that will never be filled.

28 year old Valeria Amorim had been living in Northern Ireland for around six years. Her and her unborn baby died at the scene of the crash on the Boa Island road.

Valeria's sister in Brazil, Taynara Leandro, posted on Facebook paying tribute saying. "You were and will always be loved by us sister in law."

"Missing you is already huge a void that will never be filled. We will love you forever." the post said.

A requiem mass is to be held on Friday evening in nearby Garrison, with Valeria's body set to be repatriated to her native Brazil.

The local Fermanagh community have rallied round the family to help pay with the costs of the repatriation and the funeral.

Tributes have been laid at the scene of the crash. Credit: UTV

"It's utterly devastating. Every death on the roads is a tragedy, an absolute tragedy, but there's something particularly heartbreaking and particularly difficult about this case - three generations of the same family going out for a walk just down into the town," Cllr Mark Ovens who is from Belleek, told UTV.

"This is the last anyone would have expected and it's a heartbreaking outcome for everyone.

"Everyone in the town here and the surroudning area will be doing everything they can to support the family and everyone who knew her.

"It's just going to take so long for everyone in the town here to get over it," Cllr Ovens added.

A Go Fund Me page for the family has now raised over £17,000.

On Tuesday, a 34 year old woman from Belleek appeared in court charged with causing the young mother's death and a number of offence including driving after consuming excess alcohol.

The court heard Emma Josephine Feely from Blackrock Park who through her solicitor expressed deep remorse to the family was twice the legal limit.

