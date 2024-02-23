Gardener hangs up his secateurs after 50 years looking after Botanic Gardens

Play Brightcove video

Aptly named gardener Archie Parke has retired after half a century tending the plants and beds and lawns of Botanic Gardens in south Belfast.

He’s created stunning floral displays over the years and is the council department's longest serving employee.

The now 67-year-old has been using his green fingers to stunning effect tot Botanic Gardens in south Belfast since February 1974.

But he is finally hanging up his secateurs and turns his attention to a new love in his life - Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - Molly.

“Many a time I’ve been in here on my days off and you don’t get me out of her until nine at night,” Archie told UTV.

Archie may be retiring but he has no plans to let the grass grow under his feet.

His own garden in Ballymena needs some work and his dog Molly will be looking forward to his undivided attention.

“I need to sort out my own garden and then the wee dog will be coming in,” Archie said.

“I’ll get my exercise in around the People’s Park, which is a great park.”

