The UTV Podcast goes in vision

Play Brightcove video

The UTV Podcast is going in-vision. For the past year millions have downloaded the UTV Podcast listening to a range of subjects from everything including hard-hitting politics, social affairs, extended interviews, food blogging and even the Barbie phenomena. And now we are stepping up a level with our new weekly vodcast. Each week UTV Podcast presenter Carol Jordan will discuss the week's news with a guest. It will touch on some of the best stories of the past seven days with a look ahead to what UTV is planning. Carol said: "The reaction to the podcast has been incredible. It has really given our journalists the time and space to explore many issues in depth and explore themes which they might not get the opportunity to. "Going in vision is the next step for us and we are really looking forward to where we can take it." The new Vodcast will be available on itv.com as well as on UTV's social channels. "Plus, if you are a traditionalist and still want to listen, it's always available where you get your podcasts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.