A three day strike by transport workers will go ahead after unions rejected what they termed an 'inadequate' pay offer.

Thousands of Translink workers on bus and train services will now walk out for 72 hours from 27 Feburary.

The decision to continue with strike action by GMB, Unite and SIPTU members follows a meeting on the Thursday.

The unions say they are ready to enter further dialogue if the strike action is to be avoided.

The three day strike is the latest in one of number of days of industrial action over pay and conditions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.