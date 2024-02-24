A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with a murder in Spain.

Officers from the PSNI’s international policing unit arrested a 22-year-old man on an extradition warrant issued by Spanish authorities for murder.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Officers from Lurgan Local Policing Team worked with the National Crime Agency and Spanish authorities to track the wanted person down to an address in the Craigavon area last night, Friday 23 February.

“He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast on Sunday 25 February.

“This arrest is a good example of how our local policing teams are able to identify and arrest those wanted internationally.

“PSNI will continue to work with our international partners to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.