Police are at the scene of two security alerts in Co Londonderry.

Officers received reports of two security alerts in the Dungiven area around 11 o'clock on Saturday night.

In a statement, police confirmed that cordons remain in place in the junction of Forglen Road and Ballyhanedin Road, and in the Legavallon Road and Curragh Road areas.

The public have been urged to be vigilant and to avoid the area. Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “ “We're appealing to anyone who sees anything suspicious not to touch it or pick it up, but to call us immediately on 999. We'd also ask anyone with any other information that could help with our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1210 of 24/02/23."

