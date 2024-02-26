Four men arrested after viable device found in Co Londonderry

Four men remain in custody after the discovery of an explosive device described as viable, in Co Londonderry.

Police described those responsible as “reckless and selfish” and said they had put people’s lives at risk.

The three-day police operation in Dungiven ended on Monday after the device was made safe and removed on Sunday.

But people have been warned to remain vigilant as there have been claims a second device was left in the area.

Police on Monday arrested four men, aged 22, 35 and two aged 55, after a number of searches in Omagh and Derry.

“I would like to thank the community in Dungiven for their patience and understanding during the significant three-day policing operation,” a police spokesman said.

“Officers recovered a viable pipe bomb type device last night, Sunday 25th February, at Curragh Road. The device was made safe and was removed for further forensic examination.

“A call was received using a recognised code word claiming that there had been an attack on our officers and two devices left at the junction of the Curragh Road with Garvagh Road and the Old Foreglen Road.

“We have as yet been unable to corroborate the claims of an attack and, following comprehensive specialist search of this 11-mile stretch of road since Saturday, nothing else untoward has been found.

“I would however urge the public in the area to continue to be vigilant and I am appealing to anyone who sees anything suspicious in this area not to touch it or pick it up, but to call police immediately on 999.”

He added: “The people responsible should be ashamed of themselves for placing local people at risk by leaving a viable device in the heart of a community, not to mention the disruption they caused to this community as police worked tirelessly to keep people safe.

“They were reckless and selfish and showed no care or respect for the inconvenience and impact this would have on people, some of whom were evacuated from their homes over the weekend.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1210 of 24/02/23, or online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.