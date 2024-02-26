Play Brightcove video

The past is very much in the present in our courts.

On Monday, the families of two men who were murdered by loyalist paramilitaries almost 50 years ago were told they were to receive financial compensation.

John Toland and James Loughrey were shot in separate incidents in the villages of Eglinton and nearby Greysteel, County Londonderry, in 1976 by the UDA.

Their families claimed there was security force collusion in the killings and sued the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

An investigation by the now-defunct Historical Enquiries Team concluded it was likely there had been collusion between individual members of the security forces and those responsible for murdering Mr Toland in his workplace at the Happy Landing Bar in Eglinton in November 1976. It was also unable to rule out collusion in Mr Loughrey’s killing at his home in Greysteel the previous week.

On Monday, the MoD and PSNI settled the cases with no admission of liability.

James Loughrey's son John said that the families had waited 47 years for this "momentous day."

"My mother was left on her own with eight children, she was left in that situation by a cruel act where her husband was taken from her. "Today, it's fair to say, brings a degree of satisfaction and vindication after all these years, to see some level of reparation for the harm that was caused in that act that evening."

John Toland's son Danny said his family were "delighted" with the outcome, and thanked his legal team and the Loughrey family, for their help.

Both families also reflected on the toll the fight for justice for their fathers has taken for them.

Danny Toland said that people had tried to take his father's reputation as well as his life, by "making out lies and accusations that were not true."

"Something like this carries a legacy from generation into generation", John Loughrey added, "for what happened to us there's a terrible sense of trauma that manifests in this generation, that never leaves us.

"There's also a terrible sense of injustice, that a member of the family has been taken from you and everyone knows there's something wrong with that act.

"And there are things that are really still unanswered."

The two widows, Mary Loughrey and Marie Newton, were in Belfast High Court on Monday to hear the finding, where the judge commented on their "perseverance".

The sons of Marie and Mary also paid tribute to their mothers' strength.

John Loughrey remarked that, "our perseverance over the years, the way we stuck together as families, the way we supported each other, it shows the strength that people like Mrs Toland and my mother have to not let it go and pursue it."

He also urged other families to "never give up", saying that while it is a "long road...it's worth the effort, it's worth the journey."

Solicitor for the two families Pádraig Ó’Muirigh said that more families would be denied the opportunity for resolution because of the government's "draconian" new law dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

"It is crucial," Mr Ó’Muirigh added, that cases of this nature are allowed to progress through the inquest and civil proceedings unhindered by the NI Troubles, Legacy and Reconciliation Act.

“Unfortunately many families will be deprived of the opportunity to pursue their own legal actions."

The sons of the two murdered men echoed their solicitors remarks opposing the legacy act.

John Loughrey said: "There are many many families who are in a similar situation to us, and because of the legacy act, may never get the opportunity we've had."

In two days time families will find out if their fight against the government controversial legacy legislation has been successful.This case a reminder that a line in the sand simply can't be drawn.

