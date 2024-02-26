A policing operation is continuing in Dungivan due to a security alert.

The Foreglen Road is closed with diversions in place at the junctions with Ballyhanedin Road and Muldonagh Road.

Police thanked the public for their patience. The significant policing operation started on Saturday. Police recovered a pipe bomb on Sunday in the Curragh Road. The device was made safe and has been removed for further forensic examination. The Curragh Road has now re-opened.

SDLP Councillor Michael Coyle speak to UTV at the scene on Sunday.

Police in a statement said: "Leaving a viable device in the heart of a community is a reckless and selfish act by those who don’t care about the risk they cause to our communities. They also don’t care that families were evacuated from their homes and disruption was caused to people trying to go about their lives this weekend.

“I would like to thank members of the public affected by this ongoing incident for their patience and I would ask anyone with any information that could help with our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1210 of 24/02/23. "You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

