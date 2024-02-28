Play Brightcove video

Campaigners behind a legal challenge to the government’s controversial Legacy Act have described winning “half” their case.

Mr Justice Colton declared that parts of the legislation aimed at dealing with the consequences of the conflict in Northern Ireland breach the European Convention on Human Rights.

Some have called for the act to be suspended in light of the ruling, however the government say they remain 'committed' to the act.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 faced opposition throughout its passage through Parliament from political parties, victim's organisations and the Irish Government.

Despite this, the Legay Act received royal assent in September.

Separately, the Irish Government has launched an interstate legal case against the UK Government over the Legacy Act, arguing that it breaches human rights laws.

Seperately, there was also a legal challenge launched against the Act in the Northern Irish court system.

A judgment at Belfast High Court on Wednesday ruled that the provision for conditional immunity from prosecution for Troubles offences in the Act is not compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). However, it was also ruled that the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) – set up in the Act to probe Troubles killings – could carry out human rights-compliant investigations. Martina Dillon, John McEvoy and Lynda McManus were behind the challenge, questioning the human rights compliance of the Act, and have vowed to fight on, potentially to the Supreme Court. A large number of supporters accompanied the trio to court on Wednesday, and banners calling for justice for a number of atrocities in Northern Ireland’s troubled past were held aloft. As they emerged following the delivery of the judgment by Mr Justice Adrian Colton, they were embraced by friends before turning to speak to the cameras. Ms Dillon, whose husband Seamus was shot dead by loyalist terrorists in Co Tyrone, said the day had not gone exactly as she would have planned, describing winning “half her case”. “I thought today, I would have won my full case. I got half my case today but I have not given up the fight,” she said. “I have fought for 26 years and I will continue to fight on,” she said. “I’ll fight until I get truth and justice.” Mr McEvoy, who survived a gun attack at a bar in Co Down in 1992, backed her view, adding: “The fight still goes on until we get justice for everybody involved here.” Ms McManus said while she is grateful her case went forward, she was thinking of the cases of other victims and bereaved whose cases have not gone forward.

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International described an “important and significant development in a complex case”. “We welcome the findings from the court today, particularly in respect of immunity from prosecutions and striking that out of the law and also the findings around civil claims, that that immediate ban has also been struck out,” she said. “That’s an important and significant development for many victims. Today was always going to be round one, we know this is a complex piece of legislation and a complex case so we will continue to fight on until such times as victims’ rights are vindicated.” Ms Teggart said there are “significant questions” for Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to answer, and urged him to repeal the Act. “The core part of this legislation was the immunity from prosecution. That has now been stripped out, struck out from the law. So it’s back to Parliament and back to the UK government about what they are going to do next,” she said. “We urge them to repeal this legislation and put in its place processes that finally prioritise victims and vindicate their rights.”

Some political figures in Nrothern Ireland have called on the Government to suspend the Act following the High Court ruling.

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry said it was no surprise that the Act had been “unpicked at its first legal challenge”.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said that the government "remain committed to implementing the Legacy Act.”

The Secretary was questioned in the Commons by Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn said immunity from prosecution had been a central foundation of the Legacy Act.

He added: “What do ministers intend to do about this judgment and how can the Commission (ICRIR) become operational when one of its central powers has just been struck down?”

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “As I say, this is a very complex case. Over 200 pages which were just being reported on less than 90 minutes ago, and so it will take some time to consider.

“But we do remain committed to implementing the Legacy Act, including delivering the ICRIR.”

