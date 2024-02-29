A former Sinn Féin senior press officer has been returned for his arraignment to the Crown Court in Londonderry next month charged with committing a total of 15 child sex abuse offences between May 2020 and August 2021. At a preliminary enquiry hearing before the Bishop Street Magistrates' court Michael McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street in the Bogside area of the city spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and to inform the court that he had nothing to say at this stage in relation to the charges. Since his last court appearance in November 2023 when he was originally charged with three child sex abuse offences, the Public Prosecution Service added a further 12 similar charges to the bill of indictment.

The defendant is now charged with 13 offences of attempting to sexually communicate with a female child under the age of 16, for the purpose of his own sexual gratification, by encouraging the child to sexually communicate with him. He is additionally charged with one offence of attempting to incite a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity. He is also further charged with attempting to incite a female child under the age of 16 to engage in a sex act. There are six named injured parties on the bill of indictment. A solicitor for the PPS submitted to District Judge Barney McElholm that the defendant had a case to answer. Defence barrister Dean Mooney said he had no contrary submissions to make and he applied for the defendant to be released on continuing bail. The district judge granted the defence barrister's application and the defendant was returned to the Crown Court for his arraignment on the 15 charges on April 11. As part of his bail conditions the defendant must reside at his Limewood Street address and he's banned from having any contact with children under the age of sixteen unless the contact is approved by the social services.

