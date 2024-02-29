Junior doctors’ strike ‘will lead to thousands of missed appointments’

A strike by junior doctors in Northern Ireland will lead to thousands of patients missing appointments and procedures, Health Minister Robin Swann has warned.

In a written statement to the Assembly, Mr Swann said that disruption caused by the industrial action will be “significant” and questioned what the strike could achieve.

Junior doctors have voted to take part in a 24-hour walkout at hospitals across Northern Ireland from 8am on March 6 to 8am on March 7 as part of a dispute over pay.

In his statement, Mr Swann updated MLAs on the current situation regarding pay settlements for staff in the health and social care system following recent industrial action.

Under a proposed settlement, thousands of health workers in the region will have pay parity with England restored on their pay bands and will receive an unconsolidated lump sum for all staff on Agenda for Change terms and conditions.

This means workers will receive a consolidated pay uplift of 5% and a non-consolidated (pro-rata) payment of £1,505.

Trade unions have agreed to ballot their members on the proposed settlement.

Mr Swann said: “I want the unions now to be given the time and space to hold the ballots.

“The pay offer has been made possible through additional monies made available by HM Government.

“I know members will share my concern at the one-off nature of this funding and my hope that additional support will be made available in future years, given the recurrent nature of pay settlements.”

However, the minister said progress had not been achieved in relation to the planned industrial action by junior doctors.

He said: “The BMA junior doctors committee has repeatedly made clear that it wants my department to go beyond the pay offer made in England, as recommended by the DDRB, a national pay review body.

“For junior doctors, the DDRB recommendations offer an average pay increase of 9.1% in 2023/24 with those in their first year receiving a 10.7% uplift.

“This award will be back-dated and payable to all staff from April 2023.

“This offer should be viewed in the context of pay settlements across the wider Northern Ireland public sector.

“This pay uplift will bring junior doctor basic pay here above the level in Wales, and closer to the level in England.”

Mr Swann said he was willing to discuss contract reform with junior doctors, but added: “I have made clear that there are limits beyond which I cannot go in relation to pay offers this year.”

He said: “Implementing the recommendations of independent pay review bodies or mirroring pay settlements in England is the maximum that can be afforded at this juncture.

“This reflects the current and looming severe budgetary pressures on my department and across all departments.

“I have appealed to the BMA junior doctors committee to re-consider the planned industrial action and I do so again.

“I entirely appreciate the frustrations of their members – not just on pay but on other pressing issues including health service pressures and working conditions.”

He continued: “The demand that below-inflation pay increases over the past decade be remedied is beyond the reach of the NI Executive and Assembly.

“This is a national issue, reflecting national government policy, and has impacted on public sector workforces across the UK.

“If there is a solution, it will be a national one. I would, therefore, question what industrial action in a NI context can hope to achieve.

“As Health Minister, I also have to place on record my deep concern over the implications for patient care.

“HSC Trust will of course do all they can to mitigate impacts

“At this point, it is anticipated that disruption will be significant with thousands of patients missing out on appointments and procedures.

“This is deeply regrettable.”

