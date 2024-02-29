President Michael D Higgins taken to hospital after feeling unwell

President Michael D. Higgins, leaving Saints Peter's and Paul's Church in Dunboyne, Co Meath, following the state funeral of former taoiseach John Bruton. Credit: President Michael D Higgins has been taken to a hospital in Dublin after feeling unwell earlier on Thursday.

A medical team attended the Aras an Uachtarain to assess the 82-year-old.

The PA news agency understands that initial tests did not show anything wrong with the president, but he was taken to hospital as a precaution following medical advice.

Aras an Uachtarain is expected to issue a statement later to confirm the president’s condition.

A source confirmed that he was taken to a hospital but that it was as a precaution following advice from the paramedics who assessed him at his official residence in the Phoenix Park.

