A man and a woman have died following a three-vehicle crash in Co Antrim.

Police investigating the collision in Crumlin on Thursday evening, February 29, are appealing for information.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.

"The driver of the Audi A6, a man aged in his thirties; and the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, a woman, aged in her twenties, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

The PSNI confirmed that a second man remains in hospital for treatment at this time.

Inspector Adair added: "The road was closed for some time overnight, but has since reopened.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 2104 of 29/02/24."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.