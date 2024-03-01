Play Brightcove video

A resolution to ongoing industrial action in schools is critical, Education Minister Paul Givan has told delegates at a teachers’ trade union conference. The minister was speaking at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) Northern Conference where he stated that continued industrial action was having a serious detrimental impact on the education of children and young people across Northern Ireland. Teachers have taken part in strikes over an outstanding pay award, as well as long-running action short of strikes over conditions.

Teaching unions said last month that they had put planned strike dates “on hold” pending fresh talks. Mr Givan told the INTO conference: “The resolution of the ongoing industrial action is critical to me. “I am committed to stabilising the education system and this cannot be achieved with the ongoing industrial action, including action short of strike. “I want to state clearly that it is not acceptable that teachers have not received a pay award for three years. “Our teachers and school leaders deserve to be paid at a level which recognises the outstanding job they do. “Immediately following my appointment, I met with the five recognised teaching trade unions (NITC). “I hope that following continuing negotiations, it will soon be possible to bring an end to all industrial action and provide teachers with a pay award which recognises their value.” Turning to wider investment in education, the minister said: “Since taking up office just under one month ago, I have set out a clear vision of how I want to reshape our education offering to deliver a system that is worthy of our children, our teachers and our ambitions for a prosperous and dynamic Northern Ireland. “That cannot be achieved without adequate and recurrent investment, particularly in regard to pay awards. “We know that education is facing significant challenges and with the current financial resources, we cannot presently meet the increasing demands placed on the system.” Speaking in response, INTO northern secretary Mark McTaggart told delegates that while pay talks had begun, between employers and the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council, there had been “no new positive outcomes to report”. He said: “As teachers’ pay has stagnated over the past three years, the cost of living has continued to rise, leaving many teachers struggling to cope in relation to meeting their normal day-to-day bills, against record inflation, with teachers having to rely on foodbanks to make ends meet. “Despite this, teachers and school leaders have ensured that the pupils in their care have had the opportunity to receive excellent access to education.” He added: “This continued devaluation of the teaching profession cannot be tolerated and must be challenged in the strongest terms. “Teachers have already expressed their frustration, disappointment and anger over the lack of recognition of our teachers’ dedication and hard work, and if they are to feel properly valued, a meaningful uplift in their take-home pay must be delivered.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.