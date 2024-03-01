The UTV Vodcast: Legacy, building, health strikes and retracing author's roots

Play Brightcove video

Legacy laws, building projects, health strikes and a famous author's Northern Irish roots feature in this week's UTV Vodcast.

This week saw the government's controversial legacy act found to be unlawful. It offers those involved in Troubles-era crimes an amnesty should they cooperate with a truth and recovery body.

Belfast's High Court found that the amnesty element of the new law breaches human rights legislation.

Jordan Moates discusses the implications of the court ruling and how the government is likely to act.

Jordan also covered large-scale infrastructure projects and the massive overspend involved and how it might likely direct Stormont policy.

And when talking about building, Casement Park's rebuild also featured this week - along with how Stormont will bridge its funding gaps.

This week UTV's health reporter Deborah McAleese joins Carol Jordan to discuss the forthcoming strikes in the health service and the impact it will have on an already under-stress system.

And we revisit one of the highlight's of this week's news. Our Paul Clark retraces the steps of author John Steinbeck as he sought to learn of his family's Irish roots.

