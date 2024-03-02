Man who died in three-car collision near Crumlin named by police

A man killed in a three-car collision in Co Antrim has been named.

Samuel Stewart, 37, from the Belfast area died in the incident in Crumlin on Thursday, which also claimed the life of a woman aged in her 20s.

Police said an investigation is ongoing into the collision, which occurred in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm, and involved a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf.

A spokesperson said that Mr Stewart, the driver of the Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A woman, aged in her 20s, who was the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” they said.

“Two men and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 2104 29/02/24.”

