Two men held and £500,000 of drugs seized in Belfast

Two men have been arrested and drugs worth an estimated £500,000 have been seized in searches in south Belfast. Two vehicles were seized shortly before 3pm on Friday in the Lisburn Road area, where class B drugs were seized.

PSNI detectives carried out searches north of the border, while gardai conducted searches in the Republic. “Follow-up searches were conducted by detectives at premises in the Lisburn Road area and by An Garda Siochana colleagues in the Republic of Ireland,” a PSNI detective said. “Further drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia were located. “Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class B and possession of class B with intent to supply. Both are currently in police custody being interviewed. “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tacking the activities of individuals linked to organised criminal gangs within our community, and those who commit cross-border criminality, along with our Joint Agency Task Force partners in An Garda Siochana. “Anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. “This operation and others like it show that we will act where we can to tackle this type of criminality.”

