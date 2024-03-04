Play Brightcove video

On average eight police officers per day have been assaulted while on duty over the last five years.

With almost an 8% rise in assaults' since last year, police have reported being spat at, head-butted, kicked, punched and having missiles thrown at them.

Following the release of the statistics, Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “ I intend to bring forward new legislation to reform the law on sentencing by increasing the maximum sentence for such attacks and making serious assaults on front line workers a statutory aggravating factor.

Attacks on police officers, indeed attacks on any public servant, are totally unacceptable. Everyone deserves to be able to carry out their duties without fear of attack or reprisal and those who carry out such attacks should feel the full force of the law being brought down upon them."

This follows a plea from Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, calling for an urgent action plan from the Department of Justice to deal with the upsurge in assaults on officers.

Superintendent Gary Busch from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Operational Support Department said: “In 2022/23, we had 3,272 assaults on officers reported to us. It’s important to remember that these are not just statistics but they represent real people with families and they don't deserve to be assaulted just for just doing their job.

“We, as a Police Service, are committed to investigating these attacks rigorously, just as we would were it a member of the public."

An officer based in Derry City and Strabane received a burn to his arm during disorder in the city last year.

Disorder broke out during searches where detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) recovered military grade items in the Creevagh Heights area. Sixteen officers were injured, including a local Neighbourhood officer.

The neighborhood constable said: “During the disorder, a petrol bomb bounced off the side of one of our trucks, before striking me on the arm. I was taken to hospital for treatment to second degree burns and nerve damage which meant I was off work for a month.

The worst bit of the whole thing was the toll it took on my family. Thanks to the welfare support in the service and support from my friends and family, I am now back to full duties.”

In December 2023, a Newry-based officer was head-butted by a man she was escorting into police custody – the extent of her injuries resulted in a concussion.

The local policing sergeant said: “It came as a complete shock to me. All I remember is feeling his head on mine and then seeing stars. I count myself lucky, it could have been much more serious had he got from the front of my head.

“I’m still recovering from the assault, I had pain in my head for two weeks and am still dealing with the mental impact. These type of attacks are not acceptable, we are not human punch bags. We are doing our best to make a difference to the communities we serve.”

Commenting on the impact such attacks have on PSNI officers, Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “The testimonies from officers clearly demonstrate the impact that assaults and attacks have on officers and their families, both physically and mentally.

“I would like to place on record my appreciation to police officers and police staff for the critical role they play in keeping everyone in society safe and protected.”

Superintendent Busch believes there is potential to cause serious harm to the police officers: “These examples show just two of the 15,230 incidents reported of officers being assaulted since 2019. Each of these incidents have the potential to have a long lasting impact, both physically and mentally, on the individual.

“Despite this, they continue to do their job, serve their community and keep people safe. Police officers should never be taken for granted, they do a vital job and whilst we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that we should be physically attacked.

“Our priority is the safety and welfare of all our staff and to ensure support is available when it’s needed. Assaults on police pose a serious threat to the vital service police provide and we will continue work with the Police Federation for Northern Ireland to support our officers.

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), Liam Kelly, said: “Assaults on our officers and staff are totally unacceptable and take a heavy toll on our men and women. We are not society’s punch bag or a release valve for those who seek to impose themselves and harm and intimidate others.

"Stronger, no-nonsense sentences handed down by the Courts would greatly assist to deter would-be attackers. We would appeal to the Justice Minister to move at pace on increased sentencing guidelines in support of both our officers and our emergency service partners.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.