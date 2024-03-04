Male keynote speaker at International Women's Day event steps down

A male keynote speaker who was booked for an International Women's Day event has announced his decision to step down from the role.

Last week, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council came under fire after announcing motivational speaker and brand consultant Billy Dixon had accepted an invitation to be one of the speakers at the event.

However, the council said that while some had concerns or questions they felt Mr Dixon aligned with their commitment to "fostering a diverse and inclusive environment".

A post on X promoting the announcement has been viewed nearly 500,000 times and had over 200 comments in response.

The event is set to take place on Friday March 8 in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry and tickets priced at £36 plus VAT.

The council said the event would emphasise "the pivotal role of inspiring others to understand and value women’s inclusion to forge a better world".

However, in a statement issued on Monday, Mr Dixon said that "in light of recent events, I regretfully announce my decision to step down as speaker at the International Women’s Day event in Newry, Mourne and Down".

He added: "Over the years, participating in this event has been a source of inspiration and empowerment as we strive for gender equality and amplify women's voices.

"It saddens me to withdraw my involvement, particularly given this year's theme of 'Inspire Inclusion,' and to see the unfortunate backlash the event organisers are facing.

"However, amidst this disappointment, I would like to shed light on an issue close to my heart and one I had hoped to discuss at the event: the value of humanity. The exploitation of young girls and women by criminal gangs and human traffickers, is a crime that persists in plain sight across Ireland's towns and cities and demands our collective attention.

"I encourage you to learn more about the invaluable efforts of organisations like Invisible Traffic and further educate yourselves on how to safeguard our youth. Together, let's work towards a future where every individual is valued and protected."

Last week, hundreds took to social media to question the decision to have a man make the keynote speech.

One X user said that while they were sure Mr Dixon was a "nice guy" and good at what he does, "but there were no women who could have been a keynote speaker on International Women's Day at all?"

Another said it would be interesting to hear a brand consultant's take on the decision.

Many simply posted: "You couldn't make it up."

In a statement to UTV on Friday March 1, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said: "The theme of our International Women’s Day event this year is ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

"After careful consideration of potential speakers, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council was delighted to announce that Billy Dixon, an internationally renowned motivational speaker and brand consultant, had accepted our invitation to be one of our speakers at our International Women’s Day event.

"Together with our ‘Influential Voices’ - Lynette Fay, Sarah Jane Campbell, Niamh Quinn and Daria Yakovenko who will also be speaking at this sell-out event – we look forward to an inspiring International Women’s Day.

"Whilst we understand that some members of our community may have initial concerns or questions about the choice of Mr Dixon, we believe that this decision aligns with our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment.

"Mr Dixon has consistently delivered compelling and insightful presentations that have captivated audiences by his content and delivery of his message, and we recognised the potential to resonate with a diverse audience and contribute meaningfully to the theme of Inspire Inclusion.

"Our goal for this International Women's Day Conference is to foster an environment where minds and hearts are open to embracing everyone as equals. The decision to invite a male speaker emphasises our commitment to inclusivity, encouraging a collective understanding that gender should not be a barrier to shared inspiration and empowerment.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.