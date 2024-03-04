MOT testing delay concerns after 16 lifts found to have hairline cracks

Play Brightcove video

Concerns have been raised about testing delays after it's understood 16 MOT lifts were found to have hairline cracks.

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA and Chair of the Infrastructure committee Deborah Erskine has highlighted the issue after the cracks were found on MaHa lifts, which were at the centre of MOT testing delays in 2019.

Mrs Erskine said: “A few weeks ago cracks were found in MaHa MOT testing lifts and yet nothing has come from the Department until now when whistle-blowers provided I and my colleagues with information.

"This raises serious questions for the Minister, his Department and DVA (who will be coming to the Infrastructure committee on Wednesday).

"The Department spent £1.8million to replace 52 of the 55 lifts when cracks appeared on the same lifts in 2019.

"Overall it cost the Department nearly £4million in terms of backlogs to the MOT testing system.

"How have we managed to reach the same situation again? Whilst the number is thought to be 14 lifts, with a lift sent to Germany for further testing, it will undoubtedly cause concern amongst DVA testing centre employees and the general public.

"Undoubtedly it will cause further delays in our MOT testing. Therefore whilst we await the outcome of testing in Germany to the lifts, it is important that the Minister clearly outlines what he and his Department are doing to curb the looming crisis. Lessons should have been learnt from 2019 and it is important that we are honest with the public.

"I was unable to request answers directly from the Minister today in the Assembly chamber, but I will be asking DVA to provide the most up to date information to the Infrastructure Committee, and ensure everything is being done to assure the public and employees.”

A spokesperson for the Driver and Vehicle Agency said: “The Driver and Vehicle Agency can confirm that their equipment provider has identified small hairline cracks in the welds of the main scissor bushing of 16 lifts across the test centre network.

"Independent inspectors have reported their findings on the hairline cracks as category C, which is their lowest category. These hairline cracks are not the same issue as the cracks identified in scissor lifts at the end of 2019, early 2020.

"The DVA has robust maintenance arrangements in place to ensure all vehicle testing equipment operates safely and effectively. All lifts remain in service and MoT appointments have not been affected.

"The inspection frequency for the affected scissors lifts has been increased and the equipment provider is assessing the cause of the hairline cracks and their findings will inform any remedial action required.”

