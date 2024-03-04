Nexus counselling contract extended for 12 months

A charity which provides counselling support to victims of sexual abuse is to have its contract with the Department of Health extended by a year.

However, Health Minister Robin Swann told the Assembly that there was “real concern” that Nexus was delivering a lower than contracted number of counselling sessions.

Nexus said last week that its free specialist adult counselling service was to end on March 31 after it was advised by the Department of Health that there are no plans to replace the existing contract.

However, answering an urgent oral question in the Assembly, Mr Swann said: “My department has been examining potential alternative arrangements following the conclusion of the Nexus contract.

"A number of options have been identified, including the provision of support by the community and voluntary sector, HSC trusts or primary care.

“However, having discussed the situation with officials, it is clear to me that further work is required on mapping out future sustainable arrangements. I have therefore instructed that the Nexus contract be extended for a further 12 months, with close monitoring of performance throughout that period.

“Whilst there may be some deep concerns about the broader delivery of the contract, equally I was not prepared to tolerate a position whereby new victims and survivors had no service at all come April.”

