A surfer has paid tribute to the RNLI for rescuing him, as the charity marks 200 years on duty at sea and on inland waters.

For two centuries, volunteer lifeboat crews and seasonal lifeguards have saved more than 146,000 lives across the UK and Ireland.

In Northern Ireland the charity has 10 lifeboat stations, from which lifeboats have been launched 9,472 times.

Among those rescued was Matthew Best, from Lisburn, who got into difficulty while surfing off Benone Beach.

RNLI lifeguard Annie Jagoe was alerted to an “unconscious body in the water”.