A man has suffered minor injuries after shots were fired at a property in Co Down.

Detectives launched an investigation following a report of the shots being fired at a house in the Wright's Park area of Rathfriland in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 5 March. Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "Police received a report that two shots had been fired through the front window of a residential property at around 12.35am, causing minor injuries to a man who was in the living room at the time. "Three other people were also in the property at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured. "An investigation has commenced and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Wright's Park area at this time. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, should contact Police on 101 quoting reference 42 of 05/03/2024."

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said it was "a reckless attack which had the potential to claim a number of lives and thankfully there were no serious injuries".

He added: “There is no place for guns on our streets and those responsible should stop now.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

