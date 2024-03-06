A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A5 in Tyrone.

It happened on the Curr Road, between Omagh and Ballygawley.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley expressed condolences to the family and friends of the man killed.

“A life lost as a result of a collision on the A5 between Omagh and Ballygawley is yet another absolute tragedy on this road.

“My immediate thoughts are with his family and friends as they come to terms with this heart-breaking news.

“I want to thank and pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.

“Yet again another family is left devastated by another fatal crash on this dangerous road. This is a sad reminder of the need to move forward and build the A5 with no more delays.”

Police said they received a report shortly before 7.25pm on Tuesday evening, 5 March of a collision involving a white BMW 320 and blue Scania lorry.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a statement. “There were no other passengers in the car, and the driver of the lorry was uninjured. “The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision is ongoing. “Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1675 05/03/24.”

