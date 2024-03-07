Play Brightcove video

The family of a man who was fatally injured in an alleged altercation between two friends in west Belfast last night, say it is in shock and is devastated by the loss.

The victim was found with serious injuries outside a bar in the Cupar Street area and died later in hospital.

He was in his early 40s and from the Colinvale area of Poleglass.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody. Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said: “A murder investigation was launched after a man was found seriously injured and unconscious in the Cupar Street area of the city on Wednesday evening, 6 March.“Sadly, he passed away in hospital a short time later.“My thoughts today are first and foremost with the family and loved ones, who are left to come to terms with their loss.“Police were notified of an altercation, outside licensed premises, just after 8pm. “A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time. “Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to take the opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch. Did you witness the events leading up to the altercation? Might you have captured footage of the actual incident? Please contact our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1768 of 06/03/24.”

In a statement on Thursday evening, police said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, who are carrying out a murder investigation following the death of a man in west Belfast, have reiterated an appeal for information."

