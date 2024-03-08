A major report into the Army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles has been published revealing lives were needlessly lost.

It found those responsible for killings were allowed to remain free to continue with their terrorist activities. The report found there should have been 'alarm bells' ringing within those security organisations responsible.

It said claims Stakeknife saved 'hundreds of lives' were unjustified. And the agent carried out countless attacks and killings. It saved lives saved would have been in low figures.

It said likening Stakeknife's intelligence to the "goose that laid the golden eggs" as security service personnel did, was rooted in "fables and fairytales".

The report makes 10 recommendation among which it calls for an apology from the IRA and the Prime Minister. It also calls for an annual day, June 21, to remember those victims and survivors of Troubles-era crimes.

Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said focus should be on the activities of the IRA and called on the republican leadership to acknowledge and accept "these crimes were wrong and apologise to the victims and the families of those tortured and murdered".

The interim findings of Operation Kenova were revealed after an investigation lasting seven years and costing approximately £40 million.

Kenova has probed the activities of the agent Stakeknife within the Provisional IRA. He has not been identified in the report, however, the report authors have called on the government to reveal his identity and expect it to do so in order that it be included in the final Kenova report.

Investigators examined 101 killings and abductions linked to the IRA unit responsible for interrogating and torturing people suspected of passing information to the security forces during the conflict.

Stakeknife was part of the terror group’s internal security unit - known as the 'nutting squad'. and Kenova examined crimes such as murder and torture, and the role played by the security services, including MI5. The agent Stakeknife was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was in his 70s when he died last year. The Kenova investigation was originally headed up by Jon Boutcher but he left the position to take up the role of chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Last week the Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland announced that no prosecutions would be pursued after consideration of the last batch of files from the investigation. Some 32 people, including former police, former military personnel and people linked with the IRA, were considered for prosecution on a range of charges from murder and abduction to misconduct in public office and perjury. However, the PPS found there was insufficient evidence to pursue cases.

The Operation Kenova report stops short of confirming Scappaticci as Stakeknife.

However, it says that the Kenova team had passed “strong evidence of very serious criminality” by Scappaticci to prosecutors in Northern Ireland prior to his death.

The report also dismisses rumours that Scappaticci might still be alive.

Among 10 recommendations in the 208 page report, is a call for the UK authorities to review the application of the Neither Confirm Nor Deny policy (NCND) that currently prevents the identification of agents involved in many historical Troubles cases.

It links the “dogmatic” policy with a failure to secure prosecutions in some Troubles cases. The report also calls on the UK and the IRA to apologies to bereaved families and victims of the ISU, the security forces for failings amid a “maverick” culture for handling agents and intelligence; and the IRA for the abduction, murder and torture of people it suspected of being agents, and linked campaigns of intimidation against their families.

In the report, Mr Boutcher said “various myths and erroneous stories” have built up around Stakeknife. He said those within the security forces are defensive about the agent, viewing through “rose tinted spectacles” and claiming Stakeknife potentially saved “hundreds of lives” while people outside the establishment overestimate the number of crimes the agent was responsible for. Mr Boutcher said the suggestion Stakeknife saved countless lives was not grounded in fact. “In reality the claims are inherently implausible and should ring alarm bells: any serious security and intelligence professional hearing an agent being likened to ‘the goose that laid the golden eggs’, as Stakeknife was, should be on alert because the comparison is rooted in fables and fairy tales,” he said. “Stakeknife was undoubtedly a valuable asset who provided high quality intelligence about PIRA at considerable risk to himself, albeit that this intelligence was not always passed on or acted upon and, if more of it had been, he could not have remained in place as long as he did.” Mr Boutcher said Kenova reviewed around 90% of intelligence reports attributed to Stakeknife. He said he estimated the number of lives saved as a result of intelligence provided by Stakeknife was in the high single figures or low double figures and “nowhere near” the hundreds that have been claimed. “Crucially this is not a net estimate because it does not take account of the lives lost as a consequence of Stakeknife’s continued operation as an agent,” he added. “And, from what I have seen, I think it probable that this resulted in more lives being lost than saved. “Furthermore, there were undoubtedly occasions when Stakeknife ignored his handlers, acted outside his tasking and did things he should not have done and when very serious risks were run.”

Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said: "'I continue to emphasise that, in the context of our core Kenova investigations, PIRA’s actions were the most shameful and evil I have encountered.

"No doubt others will seek to emphasise the failures of the security forces and the state.

"However, it was the PIRA leadership that commissioned and sanctioned the activities that its ISU carried out. It was PIRA that committed the brutal acts of torture and murder, each evil act being the epitome of cowardice.

"Senior republicans who condoned, and still condone, these activities are reprehensible. The republican leadership should acknowledge and accept these crimes were wrong and apologise to the victims and the families of those tortured and murdered."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.