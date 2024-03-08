A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of another man in west Belfast has been released on bail.

A man named locally as Joseph Brennan died in hospital after an incident outside licensed premises in the Cupar Street area on Wednesday.

Police said he was found unconscious after they received a report of a serious assault just after 8pm.

Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong appealed for information.

He said: “Our inquiries are continuing and I’m asking anyone with information to get in touch if you happened to witness the altercation and exactly what happened on Wednesday evening, shortly after 8pm.

“If you think you can help, contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1768 06/03/24.”

