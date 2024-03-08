Play Brightcove video

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O'Neill has reiterated her apology for all lives lost during the Troubles after the Operation Kenova report was published.

The report looked into the actions of the Army’s top spy in Northern Ireland, codenamed Stakeknife during the conflict.

The report called for the UK Government and republican leadership to apologise for failing to prevent the torture and killings of suspected informers.

“My heartfelt thoughts are with all those families whose loved ones were killed, whose anguish, whose hurt, whose loss continues to be felt very deeply.

“The injustices and tragedies of the past have left a deep legacy of suffering and trauma right across or society.

“We must never forget those who have died or been injured and their families.

“I am sorry for all the lives lost during the conflict, without exception.

“Regrettably the past cannot be changed or be undone. Neither can the suffering, the hurt or the political violence or conflict be disowned by republicans or by any other party to the conflict.

“People’s lives from every section of the community were trespassed upon during the conflict by British state forces, republicans, loyalists and unimaginable grief, hurt, pain and loss was inflicted.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson questioned whether the £40million spent on the investigation could have been better spent resourcing policing in Northern Ireland.

“The work of the police, army or the security services was a just cause. Their job was to undermine terrorists,” he said.

“The fact that the security services had so many agents working at the top of the PIRA, is testament to their success. Whilst having lessons to learn for the government, the report reminds us that the intelligence agencies had infiltrated the PIRA to such an extent that they rendered the organisation almost inoperable.

“Working within the security forces was a role of honour in the Troubles.

"It was a courageous role undertaken by people who wanted to defeat terrorism, protect the entire community, and secure peace for us all. Whilst some will want to rewrite history and develop their own narrative of the past which blames those who tried to uphold the law as much as the terrorists, this is a distortion of reality.

“90% of the deaths in the Troubles were perpetrated by terrorists. We must remember that the soldiers were on our streets because of the terrorist campaign.

“£40 million is a huge bill to investigate the activities of one agent in the PIRA. It begs the question if that money might have been better spent on proactive policing today. It is even more disappointing that on the back of such an expensive investigation, the PPS has failed to secure a single prosecution.

“In the coming days, we will be asking more questions of those tasked with making decisions about Troubles related prosecutions in Northern Ireland. Where evidence exists against terrorist perpetrators, innocent victims must not be denied access to justice. This principle cannot be compromised.”

Downing Street said it would not comment on the report published by Operation Kenova until the inquiry had completed its work.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “We would want to extend our deepest sympathies with all the families who lost loved ones during this very dark period in Northern Ireland and it’s important we do not forget the thousands of victims, their families and neighbours from all communities who have suffered as a result.

“On this interim report, it would not be right to comment on the substance of it while it is an interim report.

“We will respond in full in due course following the full and final report and also following the conclusion of litigation which is related to the substance of this report.”

Stakeknife was part of the terror group’s internal security unit - known as the 'nutting squad' - and Kenova examined crimes such as murder and torture, and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

Stakeknife is believed to be Freddie Scappaticci

The agent Stakeknife was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was in his 70s when he died last year.

The interim findings of Operation Kenova were revealed after an investigation lasting seven years and costing approximately £40 million.

It found those responsible for killings were allowed to remain free to continue with their terrorist activities. The report found there should have been 'alarm bells' ringing within those security organisations responsible.

It said claims Stakeknife saved 'hundreds of lives' were unjustified. And the agent carried out countless attacks and killings. It said lives saved by the activities of the agent would have been in low figures.

It said likening Stakeknife's intelligence to the "goose that laid the golden eggs" as security service personnel did, was rooted in "fables and fairytales".

