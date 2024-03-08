Almost 50 firefighters have been called out to tackle a blaze in Newtownards. The fire broke out at a shoe shop in Conway Square early on Friday. A number of nearby streets have been closed. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said its officers were in attendance from 6.32am. A spokesperson said: “NIFRS are currently dealing with a fire in Cordners Footwear, Conway Square, Newtownards. “On arrival, the fire was well developed and the focus of operations is to extinguish the fire and prevent fire spread to neighbouring properties. “There are currently 48 firefighters in attendance along with seven pumping appliances, one aerial appliance and a command support unit. “Operations will continue for some time and road closures are in place for public safety.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.